The Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from ₹24,000 crore in 2019-20.

"I have told a good designer to design a double-decker flyover for Jamshedpur," he said.

The Centre has also proposed building a double-decker flyover connecting Chennai Port with other vital locations in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.

The minister also said all toll booths across the NH network will be done away with and complete GPS-based toll collection system will be rolled out.

