Jamshedpur to soon get a double-decker flyover. Centre working on a proposal

The Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach 34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from 24,000 crore in 2019-20.

"I have told a good designer to design a double-decker flyover for Jamshedpur," he said.

The Centre has also proposed building a double-decker flyover connecting Chennai Port with other vital locations in Tamil Nadu at a cost of 5,000 crore.

The minister also said all toll booths across the NH network will be done away with and complete GPS-based toll collection system will be rolled out.

