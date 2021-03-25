Jamshedpur to soon get a double-decker flyover. Centre working on a proposal

Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from ₹24,000 crore in 2019-20.

