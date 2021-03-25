Jamshedpur to soon get a double-decker flyover. Centre working on a proposal

Jamshedpur to soon get a double-decker flyover. Centre working on a proposal1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore
The Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
The Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from ₹24,000 crore in 2019-20.
Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach ₹34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from ₹24,000 crore in 2019-20.
"I have told a good designer to design a double-decker flyover for Jamshedpur," he said.
The Centre has also proposed building a double-decker flyover connecting Chennai Port with other vital locations in Tamil Nadu at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.
The minister also said all toll booths across the NH network will be done away with and complete GPS-based toll collection system will be rolled out.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.