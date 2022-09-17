Jamshedpur to soon get air connectivity under UDAN scheme

The air services in the steel city of Jamshedpur are likely to be launched on October 30 with a nine-seater aircraft from Sonari aerodrome.
Jamshedpur will soon have air connectivity under the central government's Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jamshedpur will soon have air connectivity under the central government's Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. The air services will start between Jamshedpur-Kolkata and Jamshedpur-Bhubaneswar, said Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Nandkishore Lal as quoted by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jamshedpur will soon have air connectivity under the central government's Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. The air services will start between Jamshedpur-Kolkata and Jamshedpur-Bhubaneswar, said Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order), Nandkishore Lal as quoted by news agency PTI.
The air services in the steel city of Jamshedpur are likely to be launched on October 30 with a nine-seater aircraft from Sonari aerodrome.
The air services in the steel city of Jamshedpur are likely to be launched on October 30 with a nine-seater aircraft from Sonari aerodrome.
Deputy Development Commissioner Saurabh Sinha and Lal along with aerodrome officials, fire department officers, Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee representatives, and Traffic Deputy SP Kamal Kishore held a meeting over the issue and discussed security and fire safety arrangements.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Deputy Development Commissioner Saurabh Sinha and Lal along with aerodrome officials, fire department officers, Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee representatives, and Traffic Deputy SP Kamal Kishore held a meeting over the issue and discussed security and fire safety arrangements.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The officer informed that they have trained 49 security personnel to be deputed at the aerodrome and 12 of them have already started providing their services.
The officer informed that they have trained 49 security personnel to be deputed at the aerodrome and 12 of them have already started providing their services.
Earlier, several airlines, including MDLR, Vayudoot, and Deccan Airways, had launched flights to nearby cities, such as Kolkata and Ranchi from Sonari aerodrome, with small aircraft, but later they stopped services.
Earlier, several airlines, including MDLR, Vayudoot, and Deccan Airways, had launched flights to nearby cities, such as Kolkata and Ranchi from Sonari aerodrome, with small aircraft, but later they stopped services.
Restarting air services with Jamshedpur has been a long-pending demand from businesses in the area as well as the state government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Restarting air services with Jamshedpur has been a long-pending demand from businesses in the area as well as the state government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that the launch of air connectivity from Jamshedpur was the result of a recently held meeting between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and its state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that the launch of air connectivity from Jamshedpur was the result of a recently held meeting between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and its state spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.
In the meeting, Sarangi had submitted a memorandum to Scindia and urged him to start air services from the steel city under the Udan scheme. He said that Jamshedpur is the industrial capital of Jharkhand, hence, it is necessary to have air connectivity in the era of globalization.
In the meeting, Sarangi had submitted a memorandum to Scindia and urged him to start air services from the steel city under the Udan scheme. He said that Jamshedpur is the industrial capital of Jharkhand, hence, it is necessary to have air connectivity in the era of globalization.
"A memorandum of understanding between the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Jharkhand government was inked to build an airport in 2019. However, no progress has been made in the project yet," Sarangi said referring to a proposed new airport at Dhalbhumgarh. It foundation stone was laid in January 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"A memorandum of understanding between the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Jharkhand government was inked to build an airport in 2019. However, no progress has been made in the project yet," Sarangi said referring to a proposed new airport at Dhalbhumgarh. It foundation stone was laid in January 2019.