Poor, middle class have benefitted from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' as it reduced the cost of medicines making treatment more affordable, PM Modi said on Jan Aushadhi Diwas
As part of the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the poor and the middle class have benefitted from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras', set up to provide generic drugs at affordable prices, and they saved about ₹13,000 crore through the stores. He also interacted with 'Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' beneficiaries on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' and took feedback from them about the scheme.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, government provides quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.
PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs. Modi said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have reduced the apprehension of people over the cost of medicines. "Today, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened in the country. These centres are not just government stores but are becoming solution centres for the common man," Modi said.
The prime minister said his government has regulated the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes and heart ailment. The government has also ensured that the cost of stents and knee implants is also controlled, Modi said. 'Jan Aushadhi Week' is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.
In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.
