PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs. Modi said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have reduced the apprehension of people over the cost of medicines. "Today, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened in the country. These centres are not just government stores but are becoming solution centres for the common man," Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}