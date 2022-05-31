New Delhi: The government's Jan Aushadhi stores have recorded total sales of generic drugs worth over ₹100 crore for the first time in May, the union ministry of chemical and fertilisers said on Tuesday.

“Last year in May, total sales were Rs. 83.77 crore. People have been able to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines. In its journey of last 8 years, starting from the annual turnover of Rs. 8 Crore in year 2014-15, PMBI (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India) has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs. 100 Crore in the month of May, which in turn has saved around Rs. 600 crore of citizens of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) under the ministry of chemical and fertilizers.

As on date, the number of Jan Aushadhi stores have increased to 8,735. Under the PMBJP, 739 districts of the country have been covered. and the government now plans to increase the number of such kendra to 10,000 by the of March 2024.

At present, these Kendras make available more than 1600 medicines and 250 surgical devices including nutraceuticals, Ayush products and Suvidha Sanitary pads which are sold at Re 1 per pad.

Under PMBJP, new applications have also been invited to cover 3,579 blocks of 406 districts to provide quality generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras to every citizen of the country. “Residents of small towns and blocks headquarters can now avail the opportunity to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras," it said.

The scheme provides for an incentive of ₹5 lakh and special incentives of up to ₹2 lakh for various categories including women, SC/ST, hill districts, island districts and north-eastern states.

PMBI has strengthened the supply chain system by setting up four warehouses at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat adding strong distributor network of 39 distributors across India to ensure timely supplies in every part of India, the Centre said.