Jan Aushadhi store sales cross 100 crore for the first time in May

“Last year in May, total sales were Rs. 83.77 crore. People have been able to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines. In its journey of last 8 years, starting from the annual turnover of Rs. 8 Crore in year 2014-15, PMBI (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India) has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs. 100 Crore in the month of May, which in turn has saved around Rs. 600 crore of citizens of the country," the ministry said in a statement.