Jan e-way bill generation ebbs from peak but still robust
The E-way bill generation in Jan is below the 84.1 mn seen in Dec, but it remained above 80 mn for the third straight month
New Delhi: Generation of electronic permits in January for goods shipment within and across states came off the peak seen at the end of the fiscal third quarter but remained above 82.4 million, official data showed, indicating that the New Year has started off with robust economic activity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×