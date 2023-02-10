Jan e-way bill generation ebbs from peak but still robust

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out in his statement on monetary policy on Wednesday that in several sectors such as cement, steel, mining and chemicals, there are signs that additional capacity is being created in the private sector. The governor also said that while seasonally adjusted capacity utilization was at 74.5% in the fiscal second quarter, the drag from net external demand, on the other hand, continued as merchandise exports contracted in the third quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}