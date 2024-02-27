An escort vehicle from the convoy of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, the former deputy chief minister, and the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav collided with a car in Bihar's Purnea late Wednesday night. The crash killed at least one person, and six others were injured.

The driver of the escort vehicle who died was identified as 50-year-old home guard Haleem Alam. According to Purnea SP Upendra Nath Verma, six personnel of Bihar Military Police (BMP), who were in the same police jeep, were also injured in the accident late Monday night.

The injured BMP jawans are being treated at Purnea's Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where their condition was said to be out of danger, said police.

The superintendent of police said that Tejashwi Yadav was passing through the district, on his way to Katihar. "As per protocol, we had sent a vehicle from the police lines to escort him."

The police jeep, while trying to keep pace with Yadav's vehicle, "ended up on the wrong side of the Purnea-Katihar road and crashed into a car coming from the opposite side. Home guard Mohd Halim who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot", the SP said.

Tejashwi Yadav is touring the state as part of "Jan Vishwas Yatra". The yatra commenced on February 20 from Muzaffarpur and would continue for 11 days, during which he will travel all 38 districts of the state.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra will conclude on March 1.

Yadav yatra comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and three weeks after RJD was ousted from power on January 28, when chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his latest about-turn, joined ranks with BJP to form a new government. Yadav was the deputy CM in the coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar from August 2022 till last month.

Taunting his former boss, who is now back in the BJP-led NDA, the RJD leader said, "Nitish Kumar has been uneasy over his JD(U)'s decline and it is rumoured that he wants early dissolution of the assembly. He believes that if polls are held in the state alongside Lok Sabha elections, it will help him revive his party's fortunes.".

(With PTI inputs)

