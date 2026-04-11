Jana Nayagan leak row: PIB rejects CBFC involvement, calls reports 'baseless and misleading'

Amid growing online speculation, the Press Information Bureau has stepped in to deny allegations linking the CBFC to the leak of Jana Nayagan.

PIB dismisses claims of Jana Nayagan being leaked from CBFC In a statement posted on X, Press Information Bureau Mumbai rejected claims that the unreleased Tamil film Jana Nayagan had been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification, calling such reports “baseless and misleading”. The clarification comes after several purported clips from the film surfaced online in recent days, circulating widely across social media platforms, particularly X, and fuelling concerns over piracy and content security.

“Reports claiming that the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’ was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading.

CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed.

The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of ‘Jana Nayagan’ was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since.”

What happened? The official rebuttal follows days of intense online chatter, after short clips and stills allegedly from Jana Nayagan began appearing on X and other platforms. Users shared snippets ranging from action sequences to dialogue-heavy scenes, with some posts garnering thousands of views before being taken down or restricted. The rapid spread of these visuals led to speculation that the leak may have originated during the certification process, a claim now firmly denied by authorities.

Industry observers note that leaks of high-profile films have increasingly occurred through informal channels, including unauthorised access during post-production, private screenings, or internal distribution chains.

While the exact source of the Jana Nayagan leak remains unclear, the emergence of multiple clips suggests that at least a portion of the film’s digital files may have been accessed outside official exhibition systems.

The CBFC’s reference to the KDM system is significant, as it underscores the encryption protocols typically used in digital film distribution. A KDM acts as a time-bound key that allows a cinema server to unlock and play a film’s DCP. Without it, even authorised copies remain inaccessible, making a direct leak from certification channels less likely under standard procedures.

Despite the clarification, the incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of unreleased content in the digital age, particularly for major regional films that generate strong pre-release buzz. With Jana Nayagan already attracting attention ahead of its theatrical debut, the circulation of leaked footage has raised fresh concerns among producers and distributors over safeguarding intellectual property.