Janakpuri biker death case: First arrest made, contractor's call records reveal fresh details - Latest updates

Delhi Police has arrested a subcontractor in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area of the capital. This marks the first arrest in the case, with the subcontractor accused of allegedly failing to inform authorities about the biker.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that, as per the investigation, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati – aged 47-years-old – knew that someone had fallen into the pit, hours before the matter came to the police's notice, reported PTI.

Police said Prajapati reached the spot within 15–20 minutes of receiving a call about the biker's accident. Despite being informed, Prajapati did not alert the police or any emergency services at the time.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Here's a glimpse at all the details of the case:

Janakpuri accident: Prajapati's call details checked; what eyewitness said — An eyewitness, Vipin Singh, who was returning to Sagarpur after attending a wedding, noticed a motorcycle that had fallen into a ditch and informed a security guard at a nearby garage.

– The security guard alerted a labourer, identified as Yogesh, who looked into the pit and saw that the motorcycle’s headlight was on and a human figure was visible inside.

— Call detail records show that Yogesh informed the subcontractor, Prajapati, about the incident at around 12:22 am. Authorities were informed of the incident only the next morning, at around 8 am, police said.

– Prajapati, a B.Com graduate residing in Tri Nagar, has been arrested. Police teams have been deployed to trace Yogesh, who is believed to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

– CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to reconstruct the exact sequence of events.

– On Friday, 6 February, three Delhi Jal Board engineers were suspended in connection with the case.

– Police said the victim’s family initially searched for him at multiple hospitals but found no record of an accident case. Using mobile phone location data, the family and police later searched the Janakpuri area for several hours before locating the site.

View full Image New Delhi, India - Feb. 6, 2026: A view of the accident spot at a large pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board on Prof. Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri, where 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani allegedly died after his motorcycle fell into the pit, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 6, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) ( Hindustan Times )

– Other individuals, including the main contractor and labourers who have been missing since the incident, are also under scrutiny.

– The post-mortem report is expected on Sunday, police said.