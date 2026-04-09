Janakpuri pit death: Delhi Police files 877-page chargesheet, names 3 accused; cites construction lapses

The Delhi Police on Thursday, 9 April, filed an 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, naming three accused. In the chargesheet, the police detailed “lapses” in the execution of the construction project, an official said. According to reports, the chargesheet was submitted before a court on 7 April. Police added that the case was registered on 6 February.

According to the police statement, the accused are Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor, KKSPUN Private Limited; Rajesh Kumar (47), a subcontractor associated with the project; and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

What did the chargesheet say? The chargesheet includes detailed findings on the roles and responsibilities of the accused persons, contractual arrangements, and on-site conditions and coordination at the time of the incident.

Police said the probe into the Janakpuri pit death case examined multiple aspects. They included whether the people in charge of the construction project were complying with safety norms, labour deployment, and execution practices throughout the work.

The officer also said that statements of witnesses, technical assessments, and documentary evidence were included in the voluminous chargesheet.

Himanshu Gupta, as a senior functionary of the contracting firm, was reportedly in charge of the overall supervision and ensuring adherence to safety protocols. Rajesh Kumar, the sub-contractor, allegedly handled execution at the ground level. Gupta was arrested in March.

Yogesh, a worker engaged at the construction project, has also been named in the incident.

Officials said the investigation into the role of other suspected people is still underway, and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed upon completion of the probe. Further investigation is underway.

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After evading arrest for days, Himanshu Gupta was traced to Rajasthan's Udaipur, where he was apprehended. He was later brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

Janakpuri pit death case The accident occurred on the night of 5 February, when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini and fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area.

Kamal Dhyani worked at a call centre for a private bank.

After Himanshu Gupta, the contractor, was arrested, Kamal's father Naresh Dhyani reiterated their demand for strict punishment. He said, “I got to know about his arrest. We believe in the court. Strict action is what we are demanding against all the accused.”