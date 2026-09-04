Janamashtami Noida traffic police routes advisory: What to avoid as extensive vehicle diversion near ISKCON Sec 33 NTPC

As India gears up to celebrate Janmashtami on Friday, the Noida Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on Thursday, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions around major temples and venues as authorities expect large crowds across the city.
In a post on X, the traffic police shared an advisory, which states, "This is to inform all concerned that on September 4, 2026, the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across various temples. Major events are scheduled to be held at the ISKCON Temple (Sector 33) and Sanatan Dharm Temple (Sector 19). A large turnout of devotees is expected."
According to the advisory, vehicular movement from Gijhor Chowk towards the ISKCON Temple will remain closed from Thursday until the conclusion of the Janmashtami celebrations.
2. Vehicles heading to Atta Underpass from Gijhor Intersection can take a left turn at Gijhor Intersection and turn right at Hoshiyarpur Intersection towards City Center, or turn right from Gijhor Chowk via Somerville Intersection to reach their destination.
3. Vehicles planning to attend the event at the ISKCON Temple are advised to park in the designated parking area next to the Adobe Building and proceed to the temple on foot.
4. Vehicles accessing VVIP parking can enter via the Sector 33/34 intersection, park their vehicles in the Shilp Haat parking lot, and proceed on foot.
5. Vehicles travelling from the Sector 31/25 Intersection towards Sector 60, 62, and Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, via Gijhor Intersection, have been advised to take a left turn at the Sector 31/25 Intersection, turn right at Spice Mall Intersection, and proceed via Adobe Chowk and the Sector 22/23/24 Intersection towards Gijhor Intersection to reach their destination.
6. The traffic police noted that traffic movement on the Elevated Road will remain smooth without disruption. However, on Friday, entry to and exit from the Elevated Road via the ISKCON/NTPC loop will be restricted.
7. Vehicles will also not be allowed to travel from Gijhor towards the ISKCON Temple or from Sector 31/25 towards Gijhor.
The traffic police also said that special arrangements will be in place around the Sanatan Dharam Temple in Sector 19. Depending on the situation, vehicular movement between Sector 19/27 DM Chowk and Rai Residency, as well as from DM Chowk to the Telephone Exchange, will be restricted.
Vehicle movement between Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk and Golchakkar Chowk will also be restricted as required, depending on the traffic situation.
However, emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire service vehicles, will be allowed to pass safely during these diversions.