Janata Curfew: A year on, 2nd wave grips India

A year since India went into a ‘People’s Curfew’ ahead of the world’s most stringent lockdown against covid-19 , it is facing a second wave of infections, but with vaccines now available, experts are calling for a massive scale-up in the immunization programme to protect the vulnerable.

Calls for expanding immunization follow a surge in Mumbai, Pune and some other cities that epidemiologists attribute to people becoming unmindful of the risks as they step out after a year of working from home.

“We need to increase the coverage of vaccinations. The criteria is reasonable—we are talking about essential workers, elderly and people who have comorbidities. But that must extend as fast as possible, at least to those over the age of 45. I don’t think we should raise it by looking at evidence of comorbidities. We can just look at the age of 40 or 45 (years)," said K. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, adding that younger people can be looked at later.

It has been a year since India went into a complete lockdown, starting with the Janata Curfew on 22 March. But the country still has the second-largest caseload in the world with over 11 million total cases and the fourth-largest number of fatalities —at more than 150,000. After a respite of a few months, there is a new wave of cases, especially in Maharashtra, Punjab and Gujarat.

However, this time, there are vaccines available and there is also a better understanding of how to treat the disease by repurposing drugs like remdesivir, favipiravir and dexamethasone.

“Earlier, we were constantly changing our clinical management protocol because we were also learning. Now remdesivir and dexamethasone have become the standard, and we have been able to reduce fatality to a great extent. We also learned that high-flow oxygen helps when patients are on a ventilator," said Giridhar Gyani, director-general of the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). He expects the death rate to be lower in the second wave because of these learnings.

In terms of testing, too, there has been a significant scale-up of RT-PCR tests—the gold standard for covid-19. Still, both Reddy and Gyani said that RT-PCR testing should be scaled up further, especially during contact tracing patients, to keep the second wave in check.

This need was also highlighted by the health ministry during a press conference earlier this week when health secretary Rajesh Bhushan cited the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, among other states. Health is a state subject, so the Centre can only ask states to take those measures.

Over 40 million jabs have been administered across the country, with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield making up around 90% of these and Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin accounting for the rest.

Currently, India vaccinates around 2-3 million a day, but both Reddy and Gyani said the government should increase the pace.

“We can give 20 million doses a day if all public and private hospitals are part of it, but the government has so far not allowed extensive private participation. This has to change," Gyani said.

The young should be allowed to take the vaccine at a higher charge, he suggested.

Reddy believes the government should only stick to people above 45 years of age so as to reduce the risk of severe disease among the age group.

“If we have limited vaccine right now, we should protect the people who are most likely to get very sick or people who perform essential functions. If we give the vaccine to 20-year-olds but leave the 60-year-olds unprotected, then we will have many more deaths," Reddy said.

