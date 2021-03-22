Janata Curfew: A year on, 2nd wave grips India

“We need to increase the coverage of vaccinations. The criteria is reasonable—we are talking about essential workers, elderly and people who have comorbidities. But that must extend as fast as possible, at least to those over the age of 45. I don’t think we should raise it by looking at evidence of comorbidities. We can just look at the age of 40 or 45 (years)," said K. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, adding that younger people can be looked at later.