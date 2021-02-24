OPEN APP
Janata curfew to be observed in Maharashtra's Latur district over the weekend
1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 11:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Latur collector urged people not to leave their homes during the weekend. Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew
  • Superintendent of Police said: Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined

In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, Janata curfew will be observed in Maharashtra's Latur district on February 27 and 28, a district administration official announced on Wednesday.

"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," Latur collector Prithviraj B P said during his video address on a social media platform in the evening. He also urged people not to leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.

The number of coronavirus patients is increasing across the state, but Latur district is comparatively in a better position, he said.

The situation in the district is under control and there is nothing to panic about. The administration is ready to handle the situation, the collector said.

"But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it," he added.

With 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the infection tally in the district has reached 25,045, while 703 people have died so far, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale, who was also present with the collector, urged the citizens to keep wearing masks while stepping out.

"Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined. Citizens should cooperate with the police," he said.

In a separate address on social media, Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the two-day 'Janata curfew' announced by the district administration is meant to bring self-discipline among people.

"Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

