Janata curfew to be observed in Maharashtra's Latur district over the weekend

Janata curfew to be observed in Maharashtra's Latur district over the weekend1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 11:08 PM IST
- The Latur collector urged people not to leave their homes during the weekend. Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew
- Superintendent of Police said: Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined
In view of the rising cases of coronavirus, Janata curfew will be observed in Maharashtra's Latur district on February 27 and 28, a district administration official announced on Wednesday.
"Only essential services will remain functional during the Janata curfew," Latur collector Prithviraj B P said during his video address on a social media platform in the evening. He also urged people not to leave their homes during the weekend, except in case of emergency.
COVID: Over 18K beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday in Delhi; total 3.4 lakh1 min read . 10:57 PM IST
PLI for IT hardware manufacturing to boost exports by Rs. 2.45 lakh crore: ICEA1 min read . 10:48 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit on 2 March1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
PM chairs 36th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth ₹44,545 crore1 min read . 10:04 PM IST
The number of coronavirus patients is increasing across the state, but Latur district is comparatively in a better position, he said.
The situation in the district is under control and there is nothing to panic about. The administration is ready to handle the situation, the collector said.
"But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it," he added.
With 98 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the infection tally in the district has reached 25,045, while 703 people have died so far, the officials said.
Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale, who was also present with the collector, urged the citizens to keep wearing masks while stepping out.
"Those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places are being fined. Citizens should cooperate with the police," he said.
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Maharashtra sees record spike of over 8,800 new Covid-19 cases, total tally crosses 21.21 lakh1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
West Bengal makes negative Covid-19 report must for travellers from these 4 states1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
In a separate address on social media, Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the two-day 'Janata curfew' announced by the district administration is meant to bring self-discipline among people.
"Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.