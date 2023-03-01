Janaushadhi sales crosses Rs1,094 crore

Janaushadhi sales crosses Rs1,094 crore2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Govt commences Jan Aushadhi Jan Chetna Abhiyaan
NEW DELHI :The union government’s Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), an initiative by the department of pharmaceuticals has made sales of Rs. 1094.84 Crore in the current FY2022-23 till date by offering quality medicines at an affordable price. It has led to the savings of approx. ₹6600 crore to the citizens.
So far, the government has operationalized 9100 Jan Aushadhi stores with products comprising of 1759 lifesaving medicines and 280 surgical devices. Meanwhile, the union health and chemical & fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the Jan Aushadhi Rath to commence celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Jan Chetna Abhiyaan at the Nirman Bhawan on Wednesday.
Highlighting the prices of Jan Aushadhi Medicines as compared to branded medicines, the official said, “A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of top three branded medicines. Therefore, the cost of the Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines.
PMBJP has drastically brought down the prices of more than 1700 quality medicines and making these medicines available within the reach of large sections of population, especially the poor. The product basket is enlarged every year by including new medicines and combination drugs as per prevalent trends of doctor’s prescriptions."
“ In the financial year 2021-22, sale of Rs. 893.56 Crore has been done, which has led to savings of about Rs. 5300 Crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines. In the current financial year i.e. 2022-23 till 28.02.2023, PMBI has made sales of Rs. 1094.84 Crore which has led to savings of approximately Rs. 6600 Cr. to the citizens. In all, during past 8 years, total savings of approximately Rs. 20,000 crores for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme," added the official.
In addition to this, the scheme is also providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. Many steps are being taken to popularize the use of generic medicines in India.
As an important step in ensuring the health security and menstrual health wellness for section of Indian women, Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-biodegradable Sanitary Napkins were launched in 2019 to be made available at Rs.1/ per pad only. Since its inception, over 35.26 crore Janaushadhi Suvidha Sanitary pads have been sold at Kendras. Availability of these affordable sanitary pads result in reducing expenditure and helps in adopting habit of hygienic behavior.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, PMBI maintained adequate stock of the medicines which were in demand, viz., Face Mask, Sanitizer, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol, Azithromycin, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.
