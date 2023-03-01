Janaushadhi sales crosses Rs1,094 crore

“ In the financial year 2021-22, sale of Rs. 893.56 Crore has been done, which has led to savings of about Rs. 5300 Crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines. In the current financial year i.e. 2022-23 till 28.02.2023, PMBI has made sales of Rs. 1094.84 Crore which has led to savings of approximately Rs. 6600 Cr. to the citizens. In all, during past 8 years, total savings of approximately Rs. 20,000 crores for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme," added the official.