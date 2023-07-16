comScore
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Indian delegation for hosting the G20 ministerial. “I would like to thank Finance Minister Sitharaman and the Indian delegation for hosting the G20 ministerial," she said.

Addressing the media ahead of her meeting with finance ministers of G20 countries at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat, Yellen said, “Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit in September, this week’s convening offers us an opportunity to take stock of what we’ve done – and to redouble our efforts to strengthen the global economy, support emerging and developing economies, and tackle global challenges."

She also expressed her enthusiasm for further enhancing the recent progress in US-China relations as finance ministers from various countries gather in India to discuss global economic challenges in the upcoming days.

The G-7 nations are convening before the Group of 20 meetings in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with a focus on providing assistance to Ukraine, reforming multilateral development banks, and reevaluating global supply chains.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed her commitment to collaborating with China on shared areas of interest. She specifically mentioned the need for cooperation in debt restructuring for economically disadvantaged nations.

“I am eager to build on the groundwork that we laid in Beijing to mobilize further action," Yellen said in remarks ahead of a G-20 finance chiefs meeting. She said her visit to Beijing last week put the relationship between the two biggest economies on “surer footing."

their respective local currencies for cross-border transactions, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes the rupee’s role on the global stage.

The two memorandum of understanding will facilitate “seamless cross border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation between the two countries," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Saturday.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
