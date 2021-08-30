Janmashtami 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi greets people on the occasion

Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had said, "The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of the birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponry. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there! But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people."

