Janmashtami 2022: Are banks closed today or tomorrow? Check bank holiday in your city2 min read . 08:57 AM IST
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar list, most of the private and public sector banks across the country will be closed on the occasion of Janmashtami. However, there is lot of confusion regarding the date. Is it August 18, August 19 or August 20? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Not only banks, but the confusion is for government offices and educational institutions too. The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
An official statement issued said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified."
On August 18, 19, and 20, banks will be closed in several states across the country on account of Krishna Janmashtami. However, banks in Delhi and a few other cities will not observe holiday during Janmashtami.
Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow on Thursday.
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi (Friday)
Banks will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Saturday)
Since Hyderabad will celebrate the festival as Krishna Ashtami on August 20, only the banks in that region will remain non-operational. Online banking services, on the other hand, will continue to operate normally.
Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji and Thiruvananthapuram
