Janmashtami 2022: August 19 to be observed as holiday in Haryana govt's offices

Janmashtami 2022: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.

An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified."

An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified." {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.