Home / News / India / Janmashtami 2022: August 19 to be observed as holiday in Haryana govt's offices
Janmashtami 2022: August 19 to be observed as holiday in Haryana govt's offices
1 min read.07:57 AM ISTPTI
Janmashtami 2022: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified."
An official statement issued here said, "August 19 shall be observed as gazetted holiday in the government offices, Boards and Corporations, educational and other institutions under the Haryana Government on account of the festival of 'Janmashtami' instead of August 18 as already notified."