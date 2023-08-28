Janmashtami 2023: How Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan?1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Krishna Janmashthami is a festival that is celebrated across the nation to welcome bhagavan Krishna into this world. This date, according to the Hindu mythology, marks the birth of bhagavan Krishna who was the 8th reincarnation of bhagavan Vishnu. As per the Drik Panchang, this year Janmashtami extends over a span of two consecutive days. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 15:37 on September 6 and culminate at 16:14 on September 7, indicating that the festivities will encompass both of these days.