Janmashtami 2023: How Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan?

Krishna Janmashthami is a festival that is celebrated across the nation to welcome bhagavan Krishna into this world. This date, according to the Hindu mythology, marks the birth of bhagavan Krishna who was the 8th reincarnation of bhagavan Vishnu. As per the Drik Panchang, this year Janmashtami extends over a span of two consecutive days. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 15:37 on September 6 and culminate at 16:14 on September 7, indicating that the festivities will encompass both of these days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though this day is celebrated throughout the world, but the Janamashtmi in Mathura and Vrindavan is celebrated like no other place in the world, as these two the places are associated with birth and childhood of bhagavan Krishna. The temples are beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and colourful fabrics.

In Mathura and Mathura celebrations begin 10 days before the Janmashtami. Various religious programs like Rasleelas, Bhajans, and Kirtans are performed by devotees. Rasleela is one of those rituals that is followed every day during dawn and dusk. On the eve of Janmashtami, devotees throng to the temples of Krishna, especially the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, where he was born. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, sing bhajans, and perform aarti to welcome bhagavan Krishna. They also observe fast throughout the day, which they break at midnight after the birth of bhagavan Krishna.

At the midnight, when bhagavan Krishna is believed to have been born, a special ceremony called abhishek is performed, in which laddu gopal (the idol baby Krishna) is bathed with milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water. The abhishek ceremony is accompanied by shankh naad, ringing of bells, and chanting of vedic mantras. Then bhagavan Krishna is offered Chappan Bhog as mark of gratitude and love. It is a plate that consists of 56 different cuisines including sweet dishes to the lord. Bhog is an important element of the entire celebration.

The Dalit Handi is celebrated next morning after Janmashtami. This is one ritual that takes place with great fervour in Mathura. In this, a pot filled with curd is suspended at a height and people in the group have to climb one over the others to reach the pot. Once the person reaches the top, they break the pot and it starts the actual celebration including the feast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}