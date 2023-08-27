comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  Janmashtami 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami date, puja muhurat
Back

Every year, Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Shi Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 date

This year Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling in the night on Janmashtami. Hence devotees are uncertain whether Krishna Janmashtami will fall on September 6 or September 7. According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami is falling on two consecutive days. Since the Ashtami Tithi will fall on September 06, 2023, at 15:37 pm and end on September 07, 4:14 pm. it will be observed on both days.

The Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami in 2023 will begin at 09:20 am on September 6 and last till 10:25 am on September 7. The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 because Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi coincide on the night of Krishna Janmotsav.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja muhurat

The auspicious time for the worship on Shri Janmashtami starts at 11:57 pm. The birth anniversary and worship of Laddu Gopal will be till 12.42 midnight.

This year Krishna Janmashtami in falling on two very auspicious yoga. This year Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are being formed on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga--which will remain for the entire day on Janmashtami--is an auspicious day where all the wishes of devotees are fulfilled by Shri Krishna. It is believed that all work done in this yoga brings a lot of blessings upon the devotees. Ravi Yoga will start from 06:01am in the morning and will remain till 09:20am next day in the morning.

Janmashtami 2023 fasting time

Janmashtami fast generally observed after the birth of Shri Krishna. This year devotees can observe Jamashtami's Paran after 12:42 in the night. If Janmashtami is celebrated after sunrise the next day, then devotees can celebrate from 06:02 am on 7th September.

Dabi Handi 2023

The Dalit Handi is celebrated next morning after Janmashtami. This year Data Handi festival will be observed on 7th September, Thursday. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App