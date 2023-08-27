Janmashtami 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami date, puja muhurat1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
This year Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling in the night on Janmashtami. Hence devotees are uncertain whether Krishna Janmashtami will fall on September 6 or September 7
Every year, Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Shi Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day.
