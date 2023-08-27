Janmashtami 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami date, puja muhurat

This year Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling in the night on Janmashtami. Hence devotees are uncertain whether Krishna Janmashtami will fall on September 6 or September 7

Every year, Shri Krishna Janmashtami or Shi Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 date This year Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling in the night on Janmashtami. Hence devotees are uncertain whether Krishna Janmashtami will fall on September 6 or September 7. According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami is falling on two consecutive days. Since the Ashtami Tithi will fall on September 06, 2023, at 15:37 pm and end on September 07, 4:14 pm. it will be observed on both days.

The Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami in 2023 will begin at 09:20 am on September 6 and last till 10:25 am on September 7. The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 because Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi coincide on the night of Krishna Janmotsav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja muhurat The auspicious time for the worship on Shri Janmashtami starts at 11:57 pm. The birth anniversary and worship of Laddu Gopal will be till 12.42 midnight.

This year Krishna Janmashtami in falling on two very auspicious yoga. This year Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are being formed on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga--which will remain for the entire day on Janmashtami--is an auspicious day where all the wishes of devotees are fulfilled by Shri Krishna. It is believed that all work done in this yoga brings a lot of blessings upon the devotees. Ravi Yoga will start from 06:01am in the morning and will remain till 09:20am next day in the morning.

Janmashtami 2023 fasting time Janmashtami fast generally observed after the birth of Shri Krishna. This year devotees can observe Jamashtami's Paran after 12:42 in the night. If Janmashtami is celebrated after sunrise the next day, then devotees can celebrate from 06:02 am on 7th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dabi Handi 2023 The Dalit Handi is celebrated next morning after Janmashtami. This year Data Handi festival will be observed on 7th September, Thursday.