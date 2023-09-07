Janmashtami 2023: What's special about the celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan?1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Janmashtami celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan with cultural events, Abhishek ritual, Chappan Bhog, and Dahi Handi events.
Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 6 and 7 owing to the muhurrat timings.
