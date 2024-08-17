Janmashtami 2024: Allahabad HC directs live-streaming inside Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari Temple

The Allahabad High Court has directed that the prayers at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari temple be live-streamed during the upcoming 'Janmashtami' celebrations in consultation with the civil Judge, Mathura.

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM IST
An image of the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, by Tarun Chhabra,
An image of the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, by Tarun Chhabra,

Ahead of the Janmashtami celebrations, the Allahabad High Court has greenlighted the live broadcast of prayers at Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari temple and handed over the responsibility of law and order to the district administration from August 25 to 29.

The order comes in the wake of a stampede-like situation at the temple last year during Janmashtami. It is worth mentioning that the live-streaming facility will be available only inside the temple. The facility would enable the administration to facilitate the crowd.

The HC restricted live-streaming outside the temple after advocate Sankalp Goswami opposed the move.

"When the CCTV cameras are installed, the civil judge (junior division) shall be consulted. The district magistrate shall abide by the directions of the civil judge and ensure their compliance," ANI quoted the court's statement. 

The direction was passed in consultation with the Civil Judge, Junior Division, Mathura. The court has also permitted the installation of CCTV cameras through receivers under the temple system since 1939.

The order was passed by an Allahabad HC bench of Justices Siddhartha Verma and Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra on Wednesday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Anant Sharma and another person from Mathura.

During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government's counsel cited the use of barricading to manage the crowd at temple during Janmashtami and said, “The barricading serves a dual purpose in the sense that it allows for managing the ingress of the devotees as the district administration can ensure that only a specified number of devotees are allowed at any given point of time to ensure that there is no overcrowding inside the premises.”

Earlier, the state government had proposed a scheme for renovating and developing the temple premises. The government had placed a scheme before the court regarding the development of the temple area as a corridor. As per the scheme the government will purchase a piece of land measuring about five acres around the shrine to provide facilities to devotees. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaJanmashtami 2024: Allahabad HC directs live-streaming inside Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari Temple

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue