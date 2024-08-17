When is Janmashtami 2024? August 26 or 27; check here

  • Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, marking his 5251st birth anniversary this year.

Published17 Aug 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Students, adorned in Lord Krishna attire, enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna. (File) (Representative Image)
Students, adorned in Lord Krishna attire, enthusiastically participate in a school class as they celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Patna. (File) (Representative Image)

Krishna Janmashtami is a famous Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna, marking the anniversary of His birth.

Celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, this year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 26, 2024. The festival is observed with various rituals and festivities to honor Shri Krishna.

Janmashtami 2024 date and time

Ashtami begins on August 26, 2024, at 03:39 AM and ends on August 27, 2024, at 02:19 AM.

Significance

Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, marking his 5251st birth anniversary this year. The entire country will honour this auspicious occasion with great grandeur and enthusiasm.

Devotees worldwide observe the day with immense devotion, offering prayers to Lord Krishna and promoting the teachings of the Gita, which he imparted. The festival also highlights various famous tales from Krishna's childhood, including his antics of stealing butter, defeating the demoness Putana, saving people from Indra's wrath, and lifting the Govardhan Hill with his little finger. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Krishna brings happiness, prosperity, and the fulfilment of wishes.

Celebrations in Vrindavan

In Mathura and Vrindavan, Janmashtami celebrations start 10 days before the festival, featuring various cultural and religious events such as Rasleelas, Bhajans, Kirtans, and Pravachans.

Vrindavan, home to over 400 Krishna temples, sees a special midnight ritual called ‘Abhishek,’ where devotees gather to witness the deity being bathed in milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water to mark Krishna’s birth.

A notable tradition in these cities is Chappan Bhog, a lavish meal consisting of 56 different dishes served as prasad to devotees.

Additionally, the cities host Dahi Handi events, inspired by Lord Krishna's childhood love for butter and his playful antics. During these events, groups of young men form human pyramids to break open a suspended earthen pot filled with curd.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 12:16 PM IST
