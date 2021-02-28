India is all set to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from tomorrow for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions .

To ramp-up, the Covid-19 vaccination capacity, around 10,000 private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and over 600 private hospitals under the central government health scheme will be utilised. The covid vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0: All you need to know

There are three methods of registration -- advance self-registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

Under the first route, beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu, which will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules.

"Eligible beneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from March 1 itself," R S Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, had said.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified CVCs and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

Under the facilitated cohort registration mechanism, the state and UT government will take the proactive lead.

The ministry has shared the format of the simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner.

The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC.

























