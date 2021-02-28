Janta jabs from tomorrow as Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0 kicks off

The ministry also specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

