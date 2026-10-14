‘Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India’: Rahul Gandhi vows to 'reclaim' protest site

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Delhi Police and the Central government after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were sent to five days’ judicial custody, saying that Jantar Mantar would be reclaimed.

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In a post on X, Gandhi shared a screenshot of PTI’s report about the CJP leaders being sent to custody and wrote, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights." He added, "Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why were CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das sent to judicial custody? ⌵ Delhi Police alleged that they tried to enter Jantar Mantar after it had been de-notified as a designated protest site, and that they violated a peace bond. They were sent to five days of judicial custody. 2 Why was Jantar Mantar no longer a designated protest site? ⌵ The articles report that authorities had de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest location before the CJP leaders attempted to enter. They do not give a specific reason for the decision. 3 What did Rahul Gandhi mean when he said Jantar Mantar would be reclaimed? ⌵ Gandhi said Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India and criticised restrictions on using it for protests. He said the site would be reclaimed as a place for citizens to express their concerns. 4 What were the CJP protesters demonstrating against at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Their demonstrations were linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 5 What reasons did Delhi Police cite for the action against the CJP protesters? ⌵ Police alleged trespass, violation of a previously signed peace bond and obstruction of a public official’s duty. They said the protesters tried to break through the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar.

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Why were CJP leaders sent to judicial custody? Das and Ranka, along with another CJP leader, Ajinkya Shinde, were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after they tried to enter Jantar Mantar, which the authorities had de-notified as a designated protest site. A case was subsequently registered.

According to reports, the three leaders tried to break through the cordon and enter Jantar Mantar. In a video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, protesters, including Ranka and Das, were seen climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar.

Holding the national flag, protesters also chanted slogans as they continued to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Advocate Abhisht Hela, who represents the two, told LiveLaw that Delhi Police alleged Ranka and Das had urged people to gather at Jantar Mantar, “thereby carrying out criminal trespass.”

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According to Delhi Police, the accused also violated a peace bond they had previously signed before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on 11 October.

The action against the CJP leaders came amid heightened tensions in the national capital following a series of protests held by the CJP and other organisations over the past few days against the CEC amid allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi backs NSUI, slams Modi, Shah On Wednesday, Gandhi warned that those responsible for allegedly assaulting protesters seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the capital would face consequences. Addressing a press conference alongside NSUI activists who claimed they had been beaten up by police during protests in Delhi, Gandhi said, "As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji, take a good look at this. There is no Hindu here, no Muslim, no one of any specific caste; there is no woman, no man. There is one voice, one protest. It is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice—the Prime Minister is standing against this voice. I suggest to you: do not stand against this voice. No one can stand against this voice."

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He also urged protesters to preserve evidence of the alleged incidents. Addressing Delhi Police, he said, "To the police personnel, I have told all the students to keep a video record and send that evidence to us. When this entire matter concludes, we will utilize all that evidence and ensure that everyone who needs to be punished is punished, from PM Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and even the constable who is raising a hand against our children."

CJP founder challenges PM Modi: Here’s what he said On Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he said, "Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics.”

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He also questioned whether unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar was wrong.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.