Jantar Mantar CJP Protest: Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das to reach Delhi shortly — ‘See you in few hours’

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Delhi to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar from Mumbai.

According to a PTI report, he left for the airport at around 6.50 am in the morning from the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli in central Mumbai. He is expected to reach Delhi by 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

The CJP’s October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar is being held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with groups pressing for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is the CJP holding a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The October 10 protest is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The groups are also pressing for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. 2 Did Delhi Police grant permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ No. Delhi Police denied permission, citing possible serious law-and-order concerns and inconvenience to local residents and citizens. 3 Which CJP leaders were heading to Delhi for the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had left Mumbai for Delhi. CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das also said they were on their way. 4 When and where was the CJP protest planned? ⌵ The demonstration was planned for October 10 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. 5 Which political parties were expected to join the CJP protest? ⌵ The Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties said they would participate. The listed Left parties included the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP and All India Forward Bloc.

Kumar is confronting allegations of tampering with voter lists under the pretext of the SIR exercise, as well as sidestepping his two colleagues to modify Form 6, the vital document used for voter registration.

However, the Delhi Police has denied permission for the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.

‘PM is scared’: Dipke Speaking to reporters in Mumbai before leaving for New Delhi for the protest, Dipke said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “scared of the youth” amid the unprecedented clampdown in Delhi, including the cancellation of several trains.

He also accused the Centre of “waging a war against its own people” through what he described as emergency-like conditions.

“Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared,” Dipke said, asking, “Which is why he has shut down railways, metro, and all roads. If Narendra Modi is so afraid of the youth of this country, the people of this country, then why is he sitting on the Prime Minister's chair?”

Dipke also claimed that authorities were detaining people travelling to Delhi to prevent them from participating in the protest. “They are catching people on trains in other parts of Mumbai; they are not letting them go.”

In Delhi, Dipke said, “They have shut down everything. This is fear, this is nothing but fear, this is Narendra Modi's fear. And he is afraid that the people of this country will not vote for him after this.”

“The Delhi Police is going to people's homes and saying no one should protest. Why shouldn't they go? Protesting is our fundamental right. Article 19 gives us the fundamental right to protest in a very democratic and peaceful manner, and that is what we are going to do,” Dipke said.

Ranka, Das head to Delhi Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, co-conveners of CJP, also posted a picture on social media saying they'll be in Delhi in a few hours. “See you in a few hours, Delhi!” Ranka wrote on X.

Also Read | No permission for CJP protest — Delhi Police cites law and order concerns

No permission for CJP protest in Jantar Mantar Citing the possibility of "serious" law and order concerns as well as inconvenience to local residents and citizens, the Delhi Police has denied permission to the CJP for its planned October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a formal communication addressed to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) noted that permitting the demonstration could trigger serious law-and-order issues, PTI reported.