Jantar Mantar CJP Protest LIVE: Nadda, Jitendra Singh visit Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital

Jantar Mantar CJP Protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has entered a critical phase with political tensions escalating after Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and police action against student protesters. The demonstration ended with the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders, who were later released.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after the Delhi High Court cleared his transfer. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh later visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health.

Rahul leads protest outside PM's residence

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and several Opposition leaders staged a surprise sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG controversy. Police detained the protesters after removing them from the high-security zone. The government accused Rahul Gandhi of provoking confrontation despite agreeing to a Parliament debate on the examination controversy, while the Congress alleged the Centre was attempting to suppress dissent.

Wangchuk shifted to Medanta

Following a Delhi High Court order, Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The court permitted the transfer after the Centre said it had no objection, subject to continued medical supervision. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, welcomed the decision and said the activist would continue his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students injured during Monday's clashes.

CJP vows to continue agitation

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to protesters injured during Monday's Parliament march and said the movement would continue despite the police action. Alleging that the Centre had "wasted" the party's time during talks, Dipke said any future discussions with the government should take place at Jantar Mantar. The party also announced legal assistance for detained protesters and removed spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after videos surfaced showing him away from the protest site during the clashes.

Why is CJP protesting?

CJP had raised three demands -- the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for every NEET-UG 2026 aspirant who died by suicide.

Political war over protest intensifies

As Congress stepped up its campaign on the NEET issue, AAP accused the party of trying to overshadow the CJP-led movement, alleging it was weakening the protest. Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticised Rahul Gandhi's sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, calling it an attempt to create anarchy. Even as the political blame game intensified, crowds gathered once again at Jantar Mantar, with CJP leaders reiterating that the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.