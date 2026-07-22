Jantar Mantar CJP Protest LIVE: Nadda, Jitendra Singh visit Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital

Jantar Mantar CJP Protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has entered a critical phase with political tensions escalating after Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and police action against student protesters. The demonstration ended with the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders, who were later released.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after the Delhi High Court cleared his transfer. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh later visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and several Opposition leaders staged a surprise sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG controversy. Police detained the protesters after removing them from the high-security zone. The government accused Rahul Gandhi of provoking confrontation despite agreeing to a Parliament debate on the examination controversy, while the Congress alleged the Centre was attempting to suppress dissent.
Following a Delhi High Court order, Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The court permitted the transfer after the Centre said it had no objection, subject to continued medical supervision. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, welcomed the decision and said the activist would continue his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students injured during Monday's clashes.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke apologised to protesters injured during Monday's Parliament march and said the movement would continue despite the police action. Alleging that the Centre had "wasted" the party's time during talks, Dipke said any future discussions with the government should take place at Jantar Mantar. The party also announced legal assistance for detained protesters and removed spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after videos surfaced showing him away from the protest site during the clashes.
CJP had raised three demands -- the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for every NEET-UG 2026 aspirant who died by suicide.
As Congress stepped up its campaign on the NEET issue, AAP accused the party of trying to overshadow the CJP-led movement, alleging it was weakening the protest. Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticised Rahul Gandhi's sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, calling it an attempt to create anarchy. Even as the political blame game intensified, crowds gathered once again at Jantar Mantar, with CJP leaders reiterating that the protest would continue until their demands were addressed.
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Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday appealed for patience and dialogue amid the ongoing NEET-UG controversy. In a post on X, he said the voices of India's youth deserved to be heard with patience, adding that a breakdown in communication served no one and was "deeply unfortunate".
The University of Delhi has appealed for calm amid the ongoing NEET-UG controversy, saying it recognised the "pain and anxiety" of students. In a post on X, the university said it was unfortunate that "vested interests" were exploiting students' fears instead of easing them, and urged efforts to reduce their distress so they could focus on their studies and future.
Following a Delhi High Court order, Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital and shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The court permitted the transfer after the Centre said it had no objection, subject to continued medical supervision. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, welcomed the decision and said the activist would continue his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students injured during Monday's clashes.
Heavy barricading has been set up on several roads near Parliament House, including Rafi Marg. A march to Parliament on Monday by CJP turned violent with several protesters and policemen suffering injuries.
Dharmendra Pradhan has criticised the Opposition over its protests on the NEET-UG controversy, saying students "deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign". He added that "we owe our students more than outrage", reiterating the government's commitment to addressing their concerns through Parliament.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the police action against protesters in Delhi over the NEET-UG controversy, calling it unacceptable. Expressing solidarity with the Opposition's sit-in in the national capital, the TMC chief said her party stood firmly behind the protest.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the government is committed to discussing issues related to NEET and addressing the genuine concerns of students in Parliament. Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Pradhan accused the Congress of using students as "political tools" to disrupt the Monsoon Session.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has urged its supporters not to believe rumours claiming that the party has called for gatherings at locations other than Jantar Mantar.
In a post on social media, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said, "Please note - don't believe rumours that CJP has given any call to gather anywhere other than Jantar Mantar."
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk was shifted to the private hospital earlier in the day following proceedings in the Delhi High Court regarding his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital.