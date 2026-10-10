Jantar Mantar CJP protest today: Meerut-Delhi travel to be disrupted as 2 Namo Bharat stations shut

Those travelling to New Delhi from Meerut will be severely affected by the security curbs on Saturday, October 10, amid the scheduled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital

Two key Delhi stations — Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar — on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor will remain closed till 10 pm on October 10, announced the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

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“This is to advise that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will remain closed from 9:00 pm tonight, i.e. 09th October 2026 till 10:00 pm on 10th October 2026,” NCRTC said in a statement.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Namo Bharat stations are closed during the CJP protest in Delhi? ⌵ Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations are closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. Passengers needing these stations should make alternative travel arrangements. 2 Are Namo Bharat trains running during the CJP protest? ⌵ Yes. Namo Bharat services between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to continue operating as usual, despite the closures at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar. 3 Why is the CJP protesting at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The protest is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Groups are also demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the exercise. 4 How is the CJP protest affecting Delhi Metro and train travel? ⌵ Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations have been restricted, while 254 train services were cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. Check official updates before travelling. 5 Should commuters avoid travelling through central Delhi during the CJP protest? ⌵ Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel towards railway stations, ISBTs and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. Traffic diversions may affect 30 locations from 6 am on October 10.

However, it said, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate as per schedule.

“During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule,” NCRTC said.

It has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements if they need to access the two closed stations.

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Railway travel has also been heavily impacted because of the CJP protest, with 254 trains cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm today. This disruption affects numerous services connecting Delhi with Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Panipat.

Traffic curbs Inside the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police rolled out a comprehensive advisory warning of diversions at 30 key locations starting from 6 am on Saturday.

Commuters have been urged to avoid non-essential travel towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The restrictions primarily impact areas surrounding the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Prominent intersections facing heavy restrictions include the Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Mandi House Roundabout, Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point, Jhandewalan, Minto Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, and various points around Connaught Place.

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45 Delhi Metro stations closed The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations from Friday night.

The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO, Kashmere Gate and several stations in south and northeast Delhi.

According to DMRC, the restrictions will remain in place on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will be available at the affected stations, except at the New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.

Why is the CJP protesting? The CJP’s October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar is being held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with groups pressing for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Kumar is confronting allegations of tampering with voter lists under the pretext of the SIR exercise, as well as sidestepping his two colleagues to modify Form 6, the vital document used for voter registration.