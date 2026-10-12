Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest venue, Delhi Police circular says | All you need to know

Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations in Delhi, according to a Delhi Police circular.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to organise protests and demonstrations.
Based on the committee’s recommendations, three new venues have been designated: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.
Delhi Police said a detailed and revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three venues would be issued separately.
This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022, the police stated
The development comes as leaders and parliamentarians of the opposition INDIA bloc launched a massive protest march from Connaught Place in central Delhi against the CEC.
Launching a fierce attack on the central government during the march, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the Opposition's ongoing agitation as the "biggest andolan" against the poll panel and declared that the party is taking its legal battle to the apex court.
"This is the biggest andolan against the Election Commissioner and the election system. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are using the Chief Election Commissioner as their tool to destroy the democracy of this country, to hijack the democracy of the country," Venugopal said.
Emphasising that the Opposition will fight on both political and legal fronts, he said, "Therefore, for the last week, we are on the streets. Today also we are going to be on the streets, and we are going to file a petition in the Supreme Court also."
CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.
Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.
A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.
(This is breaking news)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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