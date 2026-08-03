Jantar Mantar no longer suitable venue for protests? Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand

Is Delhi's Jantar Mantar no longer a suitable venue for public protests? The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police Commissioner to weigh in on the safety and logistical concerns regarding protests at Jantar Mantar, according to a Bar and Bench report.

For years, Jantar Mantar has been one of Delhi's principal venues for public demonstrations. It has hosted several protests, including Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, the 2012 Nirbhaya protests, the 2023 wrestlers' agitation and the most recent students' anti-NEET leak protest.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing a plea on the matter, and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions.

“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress, outgress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc,” CJI Kant observed. “I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately.”

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What did the petitioner say? The petitioner has argued that Jantar Mantar is no longer suited to host large-scale demonstrations because of limited access and exit routes, which make crowd management difficult and can disrupt emergency medical and other essential services.

The petition has sought directions to designate an alternative venue for such protests.

What happened in today's hearing? Referring to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the petitioner's counsel in today's hearing said directions are required to ensure that such clashes do not recur at Jantar Mantar.

He noted that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has recently called for a similar demonstration. “Mr Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to prime minister's residence. Another July 20 incident should be avoided,” he said.

Taking note of the submission, CJI Kant said, “They (authorities) know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle.”

States can withdraw FIRs against students: SC In a separate hearing, the Supreme Court clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" in its order releasing student protesters referred only to those involved in grave and heinous offences, and said thatstates could close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining students in accordance with law.