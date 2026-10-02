Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; key routes to face restrictions on Oct 2

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for October 2, 2026, warning commuters of traffic restrictions and regulated movement around Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas in connection with the proposed protest.

Commuters have been advised to avoid affected stretches wherever feasible, plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time.

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Jantar Mantar traffic advisory: Routes to avoid According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic diversions and regulations will be in place around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads.

Commuters have been asked to follow directions issued by Delhi Traffic Police personnel and use alternate routes wherever possible.

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Delhi Police denies permission for Jantar Mantar protest Delhi Police has denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while additional security personnel have been deployed in and around New Delhi, officials said.

The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area.

Security tightened across New Delhi district Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other key points in New Delhi district, news agency PTI reported.

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Barricades have been put up and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

Organisers seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

AAP, Youth Congress members expected to participate AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to participate in the protest, sources said.

Delhi Police's decision came a day after AISA national president Neha Bora, Bhushan and Jha announced the proposed gathering at a press conference.

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Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout, timing and details of those responsible for organising it.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also urged people on X to join the gathering and demanded Kumar's resignation.

Protest comes amid demonstrations over SIR The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in Delhi over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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