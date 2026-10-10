Jantar Mantar Protest: Top leaders including Abhijeet Dipke detained in Delhi, CJP says nationwide agitation to continue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday alleged a crackdown on its leaders and supporters ahead of its proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying its nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue despite the detentions, CJP said in a press release.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police after their flight from Mumbai landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to reports. The detentions came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the planned demonstration.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party plan a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP planned the demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. 2 Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police cited possible law-and-order concerns, procedural requirements and inconvenience to local residents and the public. 3 Who was detained ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi? ⌵ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were reported detained after arriving in Delhi. The party also said influencer Dhruv Rathee, legal cell head Ratna Singh and spokesperson Mehr were detained. 4 Will the CJP’s nationwide protest continue after its leaders were detained? ⌵ Yes. The CJP said its nationwide agitation would continue despite the detentions and that its central demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation remained unchanged. 5 What allegations about voter rolls prompted the CJP protest? ⌵ The CJP cited allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and called for Gyanesh Kumar to resign. The supplied articles describe these as allegations, not established findings.

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What did Abhijeet Dipke say after being detained? In a video statement recorded aboard the aircraft as police personnel moved in, Dipke criticised the action and said he was prepared to be arrested.

"This is not something even Indira Gandhi did during Emergency; this is a worse situation than that and we are all prepared for arrest," he said.

Co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that the authorities were attempting to stop a constitutional movement through force.

The group maintained that the planned nationwide protest would proceed with or without its leadership, reiterating its demand for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Who else has been detained ahead of the protest? The outfit said influencer and social activist Dhruv Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56.

CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh was also detained from her Delhi residence, while group spokesperson Mehr was picked up from her home early on Saturday, according to the statement.

The group further claimed that more than 1,000 volunteers, activists and other citizens had been detained across the National Capital Region, including at borders, transit hubs and surrounding streets. It alleged that local stadiums had been converted into temporary detention centres.

The figures and claims about detention facilities were made by the outfit and were not independently established in the supplied statement.

Why is the CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar? The CJP has called for a demonstration demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over allegations concerning voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police denied permission for the proposed protest, citing security considerations and procedural requirements. Authorities also imposed restrictions and stepped up security arrangements across parts of the capital ahead of the demonstration.

What has the CJP said about its next steps? CJP urged young people and citizens to take part in the movement, invoking the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

It argued that the detention of its leaders would not change its central demand: Kumar should resign as chief election commissioner.

"When the state uses mass detentions to silence democratic dissent, the public must take charge to save democracy," the CJP said in its statement.