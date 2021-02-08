January domestic air passenger traffic grows 3.5% sequentially

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew 3.5% sequentially to 76 lakh flyers in January, signalling continued recovery since the beginning of the pandemic which hit early last year. Despite growing month-on-month, domestic passenger traffic was down 41% on year, credit rating agency Icra said in a statement on Monday.

Indian airlines had carried 15% more domestic passengers in December compared with previous month, as carriers benefited from an easing of cap on capacity utilisation and travellers felt more confident about flying.

Capacity deployed by Indian airlines during January stood at about 71% of the capacity deployed by carriers during the year-ago period, which is a significant increase over the 59% and 67% capacity deployed during November and December respectively, Icra said.

India had grounded domestic flights in March last year to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines were allowed to resume flight operations from 25 May but at reduced capacity, which was initially at 33% of pre-covid capacity, and subsequently increased to 45% in June, 60% from September, 70% from November, and 80% from December.

“The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 (of the lockdown) to 2,294 on Day 240 (18 January). For January 2021, the average daily departures were about 2,190, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,080 in January 2020, though better than about 2,048 in December 2020," said Kinjal Shah, vice president at Icra.

The average number of passengers per flight during January was 111, against an average of 134 passengers per flight a year ago. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 72% last month, against 86.0% in January 2020, that too on a low capacity, Shah said, adding that passenger load factor during January was lower than the 74% PLF recorded in December due to increase in capacity deployment by about 7%.

Meanwhile, India has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 28 February. However, dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate. A bilateral air bubble allows flights between India and other nations with preconditions, given the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 24 countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, UK, and the US.

"While the scheduled international operations are yet to start, the MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has permitted international operations under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and Air Transport Bubbles (ATB). Under the VBM for evacuation of Indian citizens from foreign countries, which started from May 07, 2020, the international passenger traffic (inbound and outbound) for Indian carriers has been about 22 lakh for the period May 07, 2020 to January 31, 2021," Icra said in a statement.

"For January 2021, international passenger traffic for Indian carriers under VBM was recorded at about 4.3 lakh, a sequential improvement of about 39.1%," it added.

