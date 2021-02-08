January domestic air passenger traffic grows 3.5% sequentially

The average number of passengers per flight during January was 111, against an average of 134 passengers per flight a year ago. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 72% last month, against 86.0% in January 2020, that too on a low capacity, Shah said, adding that passenger load factor during January was lower than the 74% PLF recorded in December due to increase in capacity deployment by about 7%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}