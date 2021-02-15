January WPI inflation firms up to 2.03%1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 01:32 PM IST
- Prices of manufactured items, which make up about 64% of the WPI index, have been accelerating over six months in line with the pick-up in demand seen after the resumption in economic activities following a stringent lockdown last year.
NEW DELHI: Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to 2.03% in January, driven by a sustained rise in prices of manufactured items which made up for the weakness in energy prices and some of the primary food items, as per data released on Monday.
Wholesale inflation was at 1.22% in December and 3.52% in January last year.
Data released by the commerce ministry also showed that food inflation in January stood at (-) 2.8% against (-) 1.11% In the previous month, as prices of food items included in both primary and manufactured items softened. Food price inflation has been easing since September. Cereals, vegetables, potatoes and onion prices declined in January while pulses became costlier.
Of the 22 groups of manufactured items, 18 have witnessed an increase in prices including furniture, motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, while only four groups recorded a fall in prices in January. In the fuel and power category, crude petroleum, petrol and diesel saw continued weakness in prices.
