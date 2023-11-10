Japan audience reaction: Directed by Raju Murugan and starring Karthi, Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, K.S. Ravikumar, the Tamil language movie Japan revolves around a heist conducted at the house of a politician. Japan movie released in theatres on 10 November.

Notably, Japan is the 25th film of actor Karthi. The well-hyped film is being played in a number of Tamil and Telegu movie halls.

The movie seemed to have opened to positive reaction from audience.

Netizens had been waiting in anticipation for Karthi's 25th movie.

“Its a story of a heist & a cat-mouse chase action comedy entertainer by mixed with romance, emotions #Karthi just show his best in the epic entertainer Dynamic scenes are filmed by extremely well blended with an epic bgm by #GVPrakash" wrote on netizen.