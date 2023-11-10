'Japan', directed by Raju Murugan and starring Karthi, is a heist film that has opened to positive reactions from the audience.

Japan audience reaction: Directed by Raju Murugan and starring Karthi, Sunil, Anu Emmanuel, K.S. Ravikumar, the Tamil language movie Japan revolves around a heist conducted at the house of a politician. Japan movie released in theatres on 10 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Japan is the 25th film of actor Karthi. The well-hyped film is being played in a number of Tamil and Telegu movie halls.

The movie seemed to have opened to positive reaction from audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens had been waiting in anticipation for Karthi's 25th movie.

“Its a story of a heist & a cat-mouse chase action comedy entertainer by mixed with romance, emotions #Karthi just show his best in the epic entertainer Dynamic scenes are filmed by extremely well blended with an epic bgm by #GVPrakash" wrote on netizen.

“If there karthi in a movie, entertainment is sure shot guaranteed.. He just stole the whole movie with his native mannerisms.." wrote anther X user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Another netizen said, 'A film has been released that conveys wonderful feelings from Karthi. The second half of the film Japan is full of emotion and the first half is full of action. The flashback scenes are a bit of a drag. However, the climax scene is old', he said.

He also said that he can give a rating of 3 out of 5 stars to the Japanese film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pure fun entertaining movie filled with full of action comedy with well crafted script. Outstanding performance from #Karthi amazing bgm with impressive cinematography and colour grading" wrote another.

"Fantastic emotional out from karthi again . 2nd half is full of emotional + action roller coaster contrast to the 1st half . flashback felt a little.drag which was uplifted by climax 💥 Overall therikka 🔥🎯 25th film animation lit💥" wrote a netizen.

“1st half ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Fantastic establishment of Japan character and the heist followed by a terrific karthi anna dialogue interval block 💥 Comedy scenes worked well 😁so far Into the second half which is curse to tamil cinema so far let's see 😌😌" commented another netizen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As is being understood from audience reaction posted on social media platforms, 'Japan' is a roller coaster ride from Karthi, as the film is mixed with fun and emotional moments.

Raju Murugan has rightly packed the needed elements for the film's first half and second half, and overall, it's a must-watch entertainer among the Diwali releases.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.