Japan keen on reviving Indo-Pacific dialogue as tensions rise2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The move to revive this dialogue comes amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific in recent months.
NEW DELHI : Japan is looking to revive a dialogue with India focused on Indo-Pacific issues by the end of this year, according to persons aware of the matter. This dialogue, which was last held some years ago, is expected to take in topics ranging from economic security and China’s military expansionism to Indo-Japanese cooperation with third countries in the region.