Japan, Kenya announce assistance to support India's fight against Covid-19

“Through the assistance announced today (Friday), the additional 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators will be provided to India through UNOPS as a part of the assistance of up to $ 50 million announced on 5 May, the Japanese embassy said in a statement. In total, Japan has provided 1,800 ventilators and 2,800 oxygen concentrators to India “through a series of recent Japanese assistance," the statement added.