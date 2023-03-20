Japan PM Fumio Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan in India2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:10 PM IST
- Fumio Kishida held delegation-level talks with Modi to deepen cooperation between Tokyo and New Delhi, while also addressing food security and development financing.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Group of Seven major industrial nations summit in May and was later expected to announce a new plan for a free and open Indo-Pacific aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.
