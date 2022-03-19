This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with Narendra Modi
1 min read.11:53 AM ISTReuters
Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feberuary 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.
"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I'd like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues," Kishida said ahead of his visit.
India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.
Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb. 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.
Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world's second most populous country and Asia's third-largest economy.
He is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years during this visit, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
Japan has been supporting India's urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.