Fumio Kishida invites PM Modi to G7 Summit, says ‘together we will bring peace’2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM IST
The Japan prime minister arrived in India on a two-day visit. he delivered the 41st Sapru House Lecture on Monday in Delhi
Japan Prime Minister Fumio is in India on a two-day visit. While addressing reporters here, the Japanese premiere called India an ‘indispensable partner’. He also mentioned that this year India is hosting the G20 presidency while Japan is hosting the G7 Presidency, and hoped that both the countries could come together and work to being about ‘peace and prosperity to the international community’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×