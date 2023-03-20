Fumio Kishida invites PM Modi to G7 Summit, says ‘together we will bring peace’

India an ‘indispensable partner’ of Japan

"India is an indispensable partner and I believe India and Japan are in an extremely unique position in the current International relations and further in the history of the world. India is the largest democracy in the world. I have always viewed with great respect the way such a huge and diverse country as India has developed a democracy," Japan's Fumio Kishida said while delivering the 41st Sapru House Lecture.